Shooting, stabbing lands Shreveport woman and her boyfriend in the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An argument between a woman and her boyfriend leads to a shooting and stabbing in Shreveport.

The shooting and stabbing happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8500 block of Jackson Square.

When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old man with a stab wound to his hand and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Amanda Edwards, had a gunshot wound to her leg.

The man and Edwards were taken to Ochsners LSU Shreveport with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, Edwards and her boyfriend were arguing when she allegedly pulled out of knife and cut him on his hand.

Edwards continued to try to attack him with the knife and then her boyfriend pulled out a gun and allegedly shot her in the leg. That stopped the attack and the man was able to run away and call for help.

Edwards was charged with one count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail following her discharge from the hospital.

