SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was shot in the foot early this morning landed in the Shreveport City Jail after police learned he was a wanted man.

Mitchell Frieson, 20, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just after 3 a.m. Saturday after police learned he had an active warrant through the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to a shots-fired report in the 6300 block of Henderson.

When officers arrived they found Frieson had been shot in the foot. Frieson told police shots had been fired by an unknown suspect as he was walking down the street.

Frieson, who was arrested on May 30, 2021, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, failed to appear for a court date on April 21, 2022, so Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Garrett issued a bench warrant for Frieson’s arrest in the amount of $15,000.

Since Frieson refused to go to the hospital after the shooting anyway, police arrested him on the outstanding warrant and took him right on over to the City Jail where he now awaits transfer to Caddo Correctional Center.