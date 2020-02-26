Shooting victim found in Stoner Hill, rushed to hospital

Shreveport police say a man was found shot and lying in the grass in the 1800 block of Viking Dr. in Stoner Hill around 10 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of the third shooting in the city Tuesday night in a span of about three hours.

The latest happened just after 10 p.m. on Viking Drive in Stoner Hill, just down the street from Caddo Parish Magnet High School. Police say a man was found in the grass by a driver passing by who reported it and tried to take the man to the hospital before EMS arrived on the scene. He has been taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are described as life-threatening.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses in hopes that someone in the heavily populated area saw something.

That shooting came just over an hour after a man was fatally shot by Shreveport police in Cedar Grove. Police say they were trying to make contact with a man who opened fire on officers, who returned fire. No officers were injured.

A man was also found shot in Industrial Park in West Shreveport after a passing motorist reporting seeing someone lying in the road just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. That victim, who is said to be in his early to late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

