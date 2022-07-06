LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Stanley, Louisiana man is in jail after a shooting victim approached deputies and identified him as the man responsible for shooting him in the head in De Soto Parish.

Arrested: Stephen B. Raybon, 26 (Source: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Facebook post, DeSoto Parish deputies and EMS responded to reports of an individual shot just off Highway 84 at around 11:40 a.m. on July 5.

Around that same time, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were clearing trash from the July 4 fireworks display at a nearby compactor site when a man who was visibly injured approached them. The man told police and firefighters that he had been shot just down the road just north of the site where they were discarding trash.

The victim gave deputies details of the shooting that led them to identify the gunman as 26-year-old Stephen Raybon.

Stanley was found moments later and arrested. He was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

EMS brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Although he was shot in the head, the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Sheriff Jayson Richardson thanks all of the first responders who acted so quickly to help the victim and capture the suspect.