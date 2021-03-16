Shooting victims taken to Shreveport fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after two shooting victims were taken to a local fire station.

SPD says that the two men were taken by private vehicle to Shreveport Fire Station #9 on St. Vincent Avenue just before 9:45 Monday evening. One of the victims had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the back and the other had been shot in the ankle. Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

At this time Shreveport Police are trying to find out where the shooting originally took place.