SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a late-morning shooting on Hearne Avenue.

Just before noon Sunday, SPD officers responded to shots fired call at a liquor store in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue.

When they arrived, officers were met with a shot-out front door at Pull Up Liquor & Daiquiris at 5610 Hearne Ave.

According to witnesses, officers found one suspect but so far have been unable to locate a second suspect.

Witnesses at the scene said a man left his car running and went inside the liquor store and another man tried to steal the vehicle, which led to someone pulling out a gun. Two men began to fight over the gun, causing errant bullets to go through the front of the store.

Although police are at the scene, they refuse to confirm or deny witnesses’ reports of the altercation.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring information as it becomes available.