SPD: 3 men in custody after woman shot on Highland neighborhood street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say three men are in custody after a woman was shot in the city’s Highland neighborhood early Friday afternoon.

The woman was shot in the buttocks, according to police, but she is expected to survive.

Police say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Egan Street, where police initially responded to a shots fired call after witnesses reported multiple gunshots in the area. It is not yet clear if the woman who was struck was a target or caught in the crossfire.

The three men police arrested were reportedly armed with rifles and were taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.