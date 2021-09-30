Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Shreveport, search underway for suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying track down two suspects in connection with an attempted home invasion in West Shreveport.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Pines Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, a man woke up after hearing noise at his front door. The man armed himself and when he opened the door he saw two black men who tried to force their way in. The man then fired several shots at the suspects.

The suspects then drove away in a white sedan. It is unknown if they were wounded.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. You can also use the P3Tips app.