Shots fired into Caddo Heights leave woman wounded, house and truck riddled with bullets

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded early Thursday morning and a home in Caddo Heights riddled with bullet holes.

Police say officers were called to the home in the 5700 block of Sussex Street off Hollywood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. and arrived to find the house and a truck parked nearby had been shot up. A woman inside the home was struck in the leg and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says no arrests have been made and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

