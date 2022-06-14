NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department was on-scene in the Bywater area after a report of shots erupted near the abandoned US Marine Corps Support Facility.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, WGNO learned of the incident and responded to the scene near the 4400 block of Dauphine Street.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the early stages of the response.

According to an official report from the NOPD received shortly after 10 p.m., multiple people were detained for questioning related to the incident.

Other details regarding a suspect or motive were unavailable.

NOPD continues to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.