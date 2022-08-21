SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning.

According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.

The four ran for cover, but the victim was shot in the back. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport crime detectives are investigating the shooting, but no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673- 7373.