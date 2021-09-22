Shreveport 16-year-old jailed after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Byrd High School

Shreveport, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen is behind bars after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” Byrd High School in Shreveport, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

CPSO Detective Chris Ardoin arrested a 16-year-old Byrd High School student. The teen has was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the threat was presented to a school staff member who passed the information along to the school resource officer, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rufus Porter.

CPSO Youth Services detectives were able to determine the source of the message with the help of CPSO Cyber Crimes investigators.