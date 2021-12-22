Shreveport armed robbery leads to juvenile arrest, one suspect still on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An armed robbery at a local business over the weekend has led to the arrest of a juvenile and a search for another adult suspect.

Family Dollar Store on the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue reported an armed robbery on Sunday. Shreveport police say two men demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount. They recovered video and other evidence from the scene.

SPD was notified by the mother of a 17-year-old that her son was one of the two suspects involved. He is booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Armed Robbery. His bond is set at $200,000.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of 19-year-old Jamarcus Pugh as a suspect in the robbery. If you have any information about where Pugh is the Shreveport police ask that you call 318-673-7300 #3 immediately. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact the Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit tips via their app, P3Tips.