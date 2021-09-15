Shreveport businesses on high alert after rash of burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they do not believe the series of burglaries of mostly Southeast Shreveport businesses since Friday are not connected, but they say they are working on some promising leads.

In the meantime, they are urging businesses to be on high alert.

“They might be coming back to other businesses, they might wait a week and come back,” Spa Concepts General Manager Michael Anderson said. “You know, it’s quite shocking. And I got him on video walking to the restaurant next door.”

Spa Concepts in Ashley Ridge was hit Monday night. Surveillance video shows a masked burglar smashing through a window before taking three registers from the salon and walking away.

“Anytime someone breaks into your business or your home it’s a sense of violation.”

Anderson says the responding officer told him there had been many recent robberies in the area.

“They didn’t take that much,” said Cia Rivari, owner of the Flames Mediterranean Restaurant next door. “Why does he have to go through all those things with so many jobs available?”

The Air U Trampoline Park in Ashley Ridge was also burglarized early Sunday morning. Surveillance cameras at Spa Concepts also captured a black sedan and burglar leaving that scene.

The G&C Honda dealership on East 70th was hit late Friday night. H&W Marine Power Sports on Greenwood Road was hit twice on back-to-back nights.

Shreveport Police Department Cpl. Glen Heckard has advice for business owners to better protect their property.

“If you have things like safes if you keep money in your business, make sure there are a limited amount of people who know where those safes are at and keep it in a very secretive location, maybe one person knows. Making sure that your business is well lit. You know sometimes, darkness is a burglar‘s friend.”

Rivari hopes the surveillance video will help police catch those responsible for the break-ins at his restaurant and the businesses next door.