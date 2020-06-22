Shreveport cattleman behind bars for animal cruelty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested for animal cruelty after several hundred heads of cattle on his property were found suffering from starvation and neglect.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, the cattle belonging to 49-year-old Tremecius Mondell Dixon came under investigation this past week after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to check their condition.

When investigators arrived at the 5800 block of Gilliam Red Bayou Rd. they discovered malnourished cattle on acreage that had been overgrazed. There was also no adequate water supply.

Authorities said there were over 250 head of cattle on the property Dixon leases and they discovered at least 10 carcasses.

A local veterinarian also responded and noted that the remaining cattle were all in severely poor condition.

Dixon was arrested Monday morning on a warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. His bond has been set at $25,000.

