SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders gathered Thursday to address crime and public safety.

Officials met with neighborhood associations evening inside the Skybox at Independence Stadium.

Police Chief Wayne Smith spoke about the latest crime statistics, and Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson spoke about the Real Time Crime Center and how people can get involved. Smith said despite how it may seem, homicides are down 33% compared to this time last year. He said his department had taken 500 guns off the streets, and they’re trying to reach young people in the community.

“There’s a few people in our wonderful community that’s causing us a lot of problems. You know what, if you’re out there and can hear and you’re one of those people, I look forward to meeting you very soon,” Smith said.

He said the city had received its first payment of bond money approved by voters last year to build a new police headquarters, and that money will also build three public safety facilities in north, west, and east Shreveport.

Hanson said the city has 509 cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center, mostly through businesses, and encourages more residents to register.

Smith said the footage is making a difference in solving crimes.