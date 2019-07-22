Shreveport councilman seeks to declare state of emergency, citing rampant crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city councilman wants to declare a public state of emergency for his district, citing “rampant crime.”
Councilman James Green represents District F, which includes the city’s Mooretown neighborhood. In a resolution set for a council vote Tuesday, Green cites the following crime statistics provided by the Shreveport Police Department for District F over the past 18 months:
- 19 homicides
- 54 rapes
- 121 persons robbed
- 17 businesses robbed
- 198 aggravated batteries
- 233 aggravated assaults
- 539 residential burglaries
- 164 business burglaries
- 4 purses snatched
- 485 instances of shoplifting
- 91 thefts from businesses
- 526 thefts from residences
- 207 automobiles accessories theft
- 725 packages or other items taken from automobiles
- 277 automobiles stolen
- 381 reports of general theft
Green’s public emergency declaration would “authorize and request the Chief of Police to devise a plan with the City Marshal and the Sheriff, federal authorities and the state police to eliminate rampant crime in District F.”
Along with loud music from automobiles disturbing residents, drug dealing, and gun violence, Green also cites school truancy in the district, saying, “some students leave school during the school day and commit burglaries and other crimes, engage in fights and disturb the peace.”
Green’s resolution says “many residents in District F live in a constant state of fear and anxiety which affects their health and state of well-being,” and “the extremely high number of crimes openly and brazenly committed in District F, the lack of economic opportunities, the open air drug markets, the large number of guns present, and the resultant fear, anxiety, and feelings of helplessness experienced by law abiding citizens constitute a state of public emergency in District F, that must be addressed and ameliorated immediately.”
For all these reasons, Green’s resolution says “it is therefore necessary and proper for the Police Chief of the City of Shreveport to be authorized and encouraged to invite other law enforcement agencies to join the Shreveport Police Department to make every effort to eradicate the pervasive lawlessness that exists in City Council District F.”
The resolution authorizes the Shreveport Chief of Police to increase patrols and “to aggressively combat crime in the District.”
It’s on the agenda for a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting.
