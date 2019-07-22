Shreveport councilman seeks to declare state of emergency, citing rampant crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city councilman wants to declare a public state of emergency for his district, citing “rampant crime.”

Councilman James Green represents District F, which includes the city’s Mooretown neighborhood. In a resolution set for a council vote Tuesday, Green cites the following crime statistics provided by the Shreveport Police Department for District F over the past 18 months:

19 homicides

54 rapes

121 persons robbed

17 businesses robbed

198 aggravated batteries

233 aggravated assaults

539 residential burglaries

164 business burglaries

4 purses snatched

485 instances of shoplifting

91 thefts from businesses

526 thefts from residences

207 automobiles accessories theft

725 packages or other items taken from automobiles

277 automobiles stolen

381 reports of general theft

Green’s public emergency declaration would “authorize and request the Chief of Police to devise a plan with the City Marshal and the Sheriff, federal authorities and the state police to eliminate rampant crime in District F.”

Along with loud music from automobiles disturbing residents, drug dealing, and gun violence, Green also cites school truancy in the district, saying, “some students leave school during the school day and commit burglaries and other crimes, engage in fights and disturb the peace.”

Green’s resolution says “many residents in District F live in a constant state of fear and anxiety which affects their health and state of well-being,” and “the extremely high number of crimes openly and brazenly committed in District F, the lack of economic opportunities, the open air drug markets, the large number of guns present, and the resultant fear, anxiety, and feelings of helplessness experienced by law abiding citizens constitute a state of public emergency in District F, that must be addressed and ameliorated immediately.”

For all these reasons, Green’s resolution says “it is therefore necessary and proper for the Police Chief of the City of Shreveport to be authorized and encouraged to invite other law enforcement agencies to join the Shreveport Police Department to make every effort to eradicate the pervasive lawlessness that exists in City Council District F.”

The resolution authorizes the Shreveport Chief of Police to increase patrols and “to aggressively combat crime in the District.”

It’s on the agenda for a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting.

