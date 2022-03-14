SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport deacon is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Felton Beaner turned himself in Friday.

According to CPSO, Detective Ray Saunders of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division received a report on Feb. 14 about a sexual assault committed against a juvenile. In the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says Saunders found that Beaner inappropriately touched the victim over an extended period of time.

Police say Beaner was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on March 11 on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Anyone with more information regarding this case can call Saunders at 318-422-9287.