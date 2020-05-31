Shreveport: Deadly overnight shootings leave 1 dead, 1 critical and 3 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four men and a pregnant woman were victims in three separate overnight shootings that resulted in one fatality, one critically injured and three recovering in a local hospital Sunday morning, according to Shreveport Police.

Just after midnight, SPD officers responded to reports of gunfire exchanges at a large gathering at a residence in the 6200 block of Rufus Street.

When they arrived, officers found two critically-injured male victims, one of whom had been shot in the head and the other who had been shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health, where one later died of his injury, and the other remains in critical condition.

Although the surviving victim has not been identified, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Demetrick Lavell Alexander of Shreveport.

Police say the gunfire exchange was among several people at the gathering and they are in the process of investigating and interviewing witnesses to develop a suspect or suspects in the deadly shootings.

Then, just before 12:30 a.m., police responded to calls reporting two shooting victims who showed up at two different local hospitals.

A male victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health, while a female victim who is pregnant was dropped off at Willis Knighton North. The female was later transferred to Ochsner’s LSU for further treatment.

Neither of those victims received life-threatening injuries and both are expected to recover.

Police believe that incident happened around midnight in the 4100 block of Hearne Avenue, when an unknown assailant or assailants opened fire on a vehicle which contained four passengers.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

The third incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday at the Chevron station in the 2400 block of Lakeshore when the store’s owner was shot in the shoulders.

The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU in a private vehicle, and police are searching for evidence and interviewing witnesses in order to develop a suspect or suspects.

With the exception of Alexander, who was mortally wounded, the other victims have not been identified.

Police are investigating all of these shootings, and ask that anyone with information about any of them to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

