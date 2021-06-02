$8,000 reward offered by family to find killer in murder of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family needs your help finding the person who shot and killed their loved one a year ago in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, 35-year-old Dwain Weathers was one of two men shot shortly after midnight on May 31, 2020, in the 6200 block of Rufus Dr.

Weathers had just gotten off work when shots rang out. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Weathers’ family said they miss him and want justice.

Dwain’s significant other Sheena Miller said, “We love him and miss him so much, he will always be in our hearts.”

President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb stated, “This is a case we very much want to solve, even after the passage of time. Anyone who wishes to submit a tip will remain anonymous.”

The normal Crime Stoppers $4,000 reward was doubled to $8,000 after a local business matched it dollar for dollar.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information about who killed Weathers is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit www.CScrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips app.