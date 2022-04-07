SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting at a local gas station that happened Wednesday night and left one employee hospitalized.

Shreveport Police were called, just before midnight, after a customer entered the Circle K near the corner of Jefferson Paige Road and Pines Road and found an employee on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

SPD says that the victim was shot three times in the upper torso, and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say that the suspect is a black male in a dark-colored hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more updates as they become available.