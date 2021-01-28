Shreveport homicides spike in 2020, SPD crime report shows

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Homicides in Shreveport dramatically increased in 2020, rising by 78% compared to the previous year, according to a crime report released by the Shreveport Police Department.
66 homicides were reported in Shreveport in 2020, compared to 37 in 2019. Overall violent crime (homicides, rape, robbery, aggravated assault/battery) increased by 16%.
Along with the rising murder rate, aggravated assault/battery crimes in the city increased by 29%. By comparison, Rapes and Robberies were both down in 2020, by 14% and 20% respectively.
The offense report for 2020 was broken down by police district, which you can see below. Districts 5 and 11 led the area in the number of homicides, each reporting ten last year.
Overall, crime in the city went up in 2020, but only slightly and not enough to register a percentage point. There were 10,690 total offenses in 2020, compared to 10,665 the year before.
