Shreveport homicides spike in 2020, SPD crime report shows

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Homicides in Shreveport dramatically increased in 2020, rising by 78% compared to the previous year, according to a crime report released by the Shreveport Police Department.

66 homicides were reported in Shreveport in 2020, compared to 37 in 2019. Overall violent crime (homicides, rape, robbery, aggravated assault/battery) increased by 16%.

Along with the rising murder rate, aggravated assault/battery crimes in the city increased by 29%. By comparison, Rapes and Robberies were both down in 2020, by 14% and 20% respectively.

The offense report for 2020 was broken down by police district, which you can see below. Districts 5 and 11 led the area in the number of homicides, each reporting ten last year.

Source: Shreveport Police Department

Overall, crime in the city went up in 2020, but only slightly and not enough to register a percentage point. There were 10,690 total offenses in 2020, compared to 10,665 the year before.

View the full report below.