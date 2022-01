SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish student is behind bars charged with raping a student at a Shreveport high school Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office 18-year-old, Kristopher Farris was arrested around 1 p.m. following an investigation of a sexual assault of a student at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. Farris was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with second-degree rape.