SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo deputies are warning the public that jury duty scams threatening local residents have begun again and are impersonating law enforcement officials.

There have been several reports of recent phone calls threatening to arrest the recipient because they didn’t report for jury duty. The callers have reportedly claimed they are Captain Kevin Dunn, Lieutenant James Bonnette, and Lieutenant Donnie Laney.

The scammers then direct the person to buy money cards and give the card number over the phone to avoid arrest. Phone numbers used by the scammers are computer generated and attached to voicemail messages using the fake names.

One resident that was recently targeted paid $15,000 in gift cards.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says residents will never receive jury duty notices or be asked to provide their information by phone. You will never be asked to purchase cards over the phone. If you are called by one of the scammers, Prator says do not call the number back. Look up the phone number for the government office to contact them.