Shreveport man, 28, gets 60 years for fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Rain and thunderstorms have been widespread Saturday, and this chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We will start out Sunday with mild to warm temperatures, but cool and breezy weather will return to most areas by Sunday afternoon.

A warm front is moving into the ArkLaTex and that is what has been responsible for the rainfall so far this weekend. This warm front will continue to move north across the ArkLaTex overnight resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Due to the cold air above the surface, a few storms so far today have been capable of large hail, and this threat will continue tonight. There is a Tornado Watch for Shelby County in Texas until 10 p.m.