Shreveport man, 28, gets 60 years for fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 28-year-old Shreveport man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a shooting that killed a 25-year-old.
LeDarron Demarion Carter was convicted in September of manslaughter in the shooting and killing 25-year-old Deverous D. Holden in June 2019. Carter was arrested the next day, along with 23-year-old Tamara Baker, and charged with 2nd-degree murder in the case.
A second-felony offender, Carter was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday without probation or suspension of sentence.
Assistant District Attorneys William J. Edwards and Mekisha Smith Creal prosecuted the case.
