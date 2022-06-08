BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have arrested a Shreveport man and three Bossier City teens in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man wounded.

Police say 22-year-old Corey Sullivan is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder for his part in a shooting in the 4900 block of Dahlia Dr.

Officers called to the scene found a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to both legs. Bossier City first responders brought him to Ochsner LSU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sullivan was booked into Bossier City Jail and his bond was set at $600,000.

Also arrested in connection with this shooting:

Black male, 17 is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond of $595,000.

Male, 17 is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond set at $250,000.

Male, 16 is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was booked into the Ware Detention Center with a bond set at $95,000.