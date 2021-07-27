Shreveport man accused of fondling himself outside store jailed on obscenity charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of fondling himself outside of a business is now behind bars for multiple counts of obscenity.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 36-year-old Tommy Gardner was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fondled his genitals inside of his pants while he was standing near a store in the 1600 block Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Gardner was also suspect in similar offenses in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

