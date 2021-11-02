Shreveport man arrested, accused of raping at least 6 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of raping at least 6 children over a period of more than 20 years.

According to Shreveport police, 52-year-old Brett Kirkman is charged with 6 counts of first-degree rape after a male victim reported Kirkman assaulting him multiple times over a 5-year period. During the investigation, police say detectives were able to locate and interview five other males that had been assaulted by Kirkman.

No bond has been set.

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them at 318-673-7026 or 318-510-1803.