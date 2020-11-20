Shreveport man arrested after foiled robbery attempt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is behind bars following a foiled robbery attempt at a Shreveport business.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Game Stop in the 7100 block of Youree Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 27-year-old Anthony T. Baker Jr. allegedly entered the store, told employees he was armed, and demanded money and merchandise.

As Baker was running out the business with an undisclosed amount of cash he was immediately confronted by a Shreveport K9 officer, which led to a brief foot chase.

Officers quickly able to set up a perimeter and took Baker into custody about a block away from the store.

The money and merchandise were recovered.

Baker was later booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of First Degree Robbery.