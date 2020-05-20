Shreveport man arrested after threatening to kill CPSO deputy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who allegedly threatened to kill a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy now sits behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Joaquin Jamon Frazier is accused of repeatedly calling and threatening to harm Det. Christopher Ardoin.

Det. Ardoin previously arrested Frazier in February.

On May 15 a day after Frazier’s release, Ardoin answered his department issued phone and the caller threatened to hurt him. He recognized Frazier’s voice and sent him a message asking him to stop calling.

Ardoin blocked the number, but hours later received a voice message from Frazier saying he knew the number belonged to him and included a threat to “blow his head off.”

On Tuesday Frazier was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center unlawful communication; telephone and telecommunications devices; improper language; harassment; penalty. He is being held without bond.

