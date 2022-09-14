Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday.

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.

SPD arrested 20-year-old Roderick Broadway for one count of second-degree rape on Tuesday.

Broadway could face a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing.