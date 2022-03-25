SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that a Shreveport man was arrested at his home after a search by the narcotics unit turned up drugs and guns in his home Friday morning.

According to police, 42-year-old Michael Mosley was arrested around 9 a.m. after 33 grams of crack cocaine, 659 grams of THC products, four firearms, packaging materials, and a digital scale were found in the home on the 7800 block of Millicent Way. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen in Shreveport.

Mosley was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center charged with:

possession of schedule II with intent to distribute

possession of schedule I with intent to distribute

possession of a stolen firearm

four counts of possession of a firearm with CDS

Bond has not yet been set.