Shreveport man arrested; drugs seized from apartment, storage units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after deputies say drugs were found in his apartment and a storage unit.

Deputies say 58-year-old William Brooks was arrested on September 24 following an investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

During the search of his apartment, members of the narcotics task force say they found various amounts of drugs, digital scales, packaging material, over 600 dollars in cash, and a ledger.

After searching a safe inside the apartment, members of the narcotics task force say they also found over twenty-five-thousand dollars, a .45 caliber handgun, and a .380 caliber handgun that is said to be stolen out of Juneau, Alaska.

The task force said Brooks was also connected to multiple storage units, in which they found additional drugs, another handgun and a rifle that is said to be stolen out of Bossier City.

Brooks was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on several drug and firearm charges.

