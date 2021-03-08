Shreveport man arrested following DEA Task Force investigation

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the DEA Task Force.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Sean Loston, Jr. was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was issued at a home in the 800 block of Sherwood Rd.

Agents seized 500 Xanax tablets, one pound of marijuana, a Glock model 17 handgun, and $2,000 in cash.

Loston was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm with CDS, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax.