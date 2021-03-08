Shreveport man arrested following DEA Task Force investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the DEA Task Force.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Sean Loston, Jr. was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was issued at a home in the 800 block of Sherwood Rd.
Agents seized 500 Xanax tablets, one pound of marijuana, a Glock model 17 handgun, and $2,000 in cash.
Loston was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm with CDS, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax.
