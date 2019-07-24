Shreveport man arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit

SHREVEPORT, La.. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police Troopers, they located a stolen 2014 Toyota Camry heading down Hollywood Ave in Shreveport shortly after 2 A.M. Tuesday morning. The troopers attempted to stop the vehicle later found to be driven by 18-year-old Kadarius Jenkins on Lancaster St. Jenkins refused to stop the car initiating a chase with police.

During the pursuit, Jenkins struck a curb that stopped the car, but he tried to run away on foot before being quickly arrested by the Troopers.

Jenkins was booked into Caddo Correction Center for unauthorized use of motor vehicles, aggravated flight, resisting, reckless operation, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

