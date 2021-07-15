Shreveport man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to Shreveport police, on Wednesday Billy Ray Summage, 55, of Shreveport, was arrested and booked into the city jail for one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Police say Summage is believed to have been sexually engaged a 14-year-old victim. This investigation is ongoing.