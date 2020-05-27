Shreveport man arrested for allegedly stealing a store’s bank deposit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a store bank deposit, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Oscar Jefferson, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday by CPSO Detective Jeremy Edward.

The CPSO says on April 20 the manager of Family Dollar on Hearne Avenue made a drop deposit at a local bank.

About an hour later, video surveillance from the bank confirmed a man drove up to the deposit box about an hour later and stole the deposit.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Jefferson, of the 9700 block of Neely Circle in Shreveport.

Jefferson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of felony theft, but later was released on $10,000 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.