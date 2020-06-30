Shreveport man arrested for animal cruelty bonds out of jail, investigation continues

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man arrested after several hundred heads of cattle on his property were found suffering from starvation and neglect is no longer behind bars.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Tremecius Mondell has been released on bond.

Meanwhile, the CPSO Stock Patrol is continuing its investigation into the animal cruelty case.

The malnourished cattle were discovered on Dixon’s property earlier this month. Several cows on the property have also died.

Deputies have been monitoring the cattle and returned to the 5800 block of Gilliam Red Bayou Rd. on Monday with hay bales and feed.

