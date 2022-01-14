Shreveport man arrested for drugs and guns

27-year-old Harlann Stewart was arrested after officers search his residence and found a plethora of drugs and guns. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man on drug and firearm charges after searching their residence Tuesday.

Police say the Special Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 8800 block of Edgewood Place. While searching 27-year-old Harlann Stewart was found with approximately 21 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms, and $12,652.00. These items, as well as, packaging material, digital scales, and one 2020 Cadillac Escalade were taken.

Stewart was booked into Shreveport City Jail on narcotic and firearm charges.