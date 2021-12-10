Shreveport man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars on child pornography charges after Louisiana State Police arrested him Wednesday.

According to LSP, a tip came from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office that 28-year-old Joshua Turner was sharing child sexual abuse material on social media.

LSP was assisted by the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, task force members from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals and Shreveport Police Department.

Upon further investigation, LSP got a search warrant and search Turner’s belongings. As a result of the search and evidence obtained, Turner was charged with 26 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 21 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Police say, this investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available.