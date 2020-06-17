Shreveport man arrested in connection to early Tuesday morning shooting in Caddo Heights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of shooting at a family early Tuesday morning in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 21-year-old Devario Cole is charged with attempted first-degree murder, violation of a protective order in connection with a shooting, and a warrant for felony grade criminal property damage for a domestic-related incident in early June.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Parker Street. Investigators say Cole stopped his car in the middle of the street and exchanged words with one of the family members. He then sped away after the argument and drove north on Linwood Avenue before making a U-turn in the road and returning to the victim’s home. When he arrived back at the home, Cole allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at four people as they were sitting on the porch then he fled the scene.

Officers say none of the victims were injured. Detectives did learn that Cole had an outstanding protective order in place for an individual who lived in the block. He was within the prohibited distance outlined in the protective order.

Tuesday afternoon, officers were able to find Cole at an address in north Shreveport. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning. Following his arrest, Cole was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.

