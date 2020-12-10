Shreveport man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Clark gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood where another man was mortally wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 22-year-old TraDavion Hughes is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Eric Brownlee.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, December 6 around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers say they received a call about a shooting, and when they arrived at the Clark gas station, they found Brownlee with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was immediately take to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

SPD says they also found a 21-year-old woman who has multiple abrasions to the body. She was taken to the same hospital and she is expected to survive from her injuries.

Violent crimes detectives say during their investigation, they learned that Hughes was responsible for the shooting.

He was taken into custody by SPD on Wednesday, and following an interview with detectives, Hughes was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges. No bond has been set.