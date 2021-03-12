Shreveport man arrested in Milton Street fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man accused of fatally shooting another man last week in Shreveport’s Queenborough neighborhood is now behind bars.

On Thursday Shreveport Police along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force arrested 23-year-old Sirderrick Kendrick for the shooting death of 21-year-old Kaylin Williams.

Kendrick allegedly shot Williams multiple times back on March 3 in the 3200 block of Milton St.

Williams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Following an interview with detectives, Kendrick was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.