Shreveport man arrested in Monroe, accused of having carnal knowledge of minor

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Shreveport man accused of having sexual relations with an underage teen has been charged following an investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to OPSO, 39-year-old Brandon Wittcop is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

OPSO deputies say they received reports of a 14-year-old girl walking on a roadway in West Monroe on February 2. The girl told deputies that she was outside of her foster home in West Monroe when a white car pulled up next to her.

The teenage girl also stated Wittcop inside the car grabbed her, put a gag in her mouth, and then took her away from the area.

The teen alleged that Wiitcop forced her to perform sexual acts on him as they drove to a hotel in Monroe. She also said that at the hotel, she was raped by Wittcop multiple times before being forced back into the car.

Wittcop then allegedly drove her back in the direction of her home, where she ended up escaping and later was found by a passerby who called the police.

Deputies say they found Wittcop in the Monroe a few days later. He was detained and his cellphone was seized as part of the investigation.

Authorities found Google searches on Wittcop’s phone relating to statutory rape, attorneys, and information on what to do if your partner lies about her age.

Deputies also learned through information found on the cellphone that the teenage girl had been in contact with Wittcop before the alleged incident. When deputies seized the teen’s cellphone, they learned that she had visited adult dating websites and portrayed herself to be of age.

They also learned that the girl was giving her address to other men and asking them to pick her up, even offering to give gas money to them for their effort. Investigators note that they found many inconsistencies in the juvenile’s original statements to law enforcement.

Due to Wittcop being 39-years-old and the girl being 14-years-old, he was arrested. Wittcop was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Friday just after noon but bonded out around 1:30 p.m.