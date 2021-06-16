Shreveport man arrested in Natchitoches for exposing himself at multiple businesses

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after allegedly exposing himself at multiple businesses in Natchitoches.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 300 block of Keyser Ave. on reports of 38-year-old Lonnie Colbert exposing himself inside of a business.

When officers arrived they talked with the store manager who said that several of their employees complained about a man exposing himself several times and yelling expletives before leaving the store.

A short while later police received a call that Colbert had exposed himself again outside of a different business on East Fifth St.

Once officers found Colbert they arrested him and he booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for obscenity, monetary instrument abuse, possession of CDS I, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Source: Natchitoches Police Department