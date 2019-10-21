Shreveport man arrested on attempted murder charges in 2 Cedar Grove shootings

Ontario Deion Walpool, 31, was arrested Sunday on a warrant from Caddo Parish on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is now in custody, charged with two counts attempted second-degree murder in connection with two recent shootings in Cedar Grove.

According to Shreveport police, 31-year-old Ontario Deion Walpool was arrested Sunday on a warrant from Caddo Parish on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police say Walpool is a suspect in the September 18 shooting that wounded a man at the Pines Apartments in the 8000 block of Line Avenue, as well as a shooting that wounded a man on September 9 on Joanne Drive.

According to Caddo Parish jail booking records, bond has been set at $500,000 each on the two counts of attempted second-degree murder for a total of $1 million, but Walpool was also wanted on warrants for violating probation on previous charges of resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking, and a signal lamps and devices violation.

