Shreveport man arrested on charges of child rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of raping a child under the age of 12.

According to police, detectives were assigned to investigate reports of a sexual assault involving a child on Nov. 24. Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence that found 48-year-old David Gordy was responsible for the assault.

When police got in touch with the victim, they stated Gordy would ask them to touch him inappropriately and perform sexual acts when they would stay at Gordy’s house.

Gordy was interviewed by investigators on Dec. 13 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail following the interviews on one count of first-degree rape. He is now in Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime or any other to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or contact Detective Stump directly at 318-517-7156.