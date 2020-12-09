Shreveport man arrested on drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday deputies arrested 38-year-old Shun T. LeBum and his sister 42-year-old Felecia LeBum, of Houston, on felony drug charges.

Around 4:30 p.m. deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West near I-49 when they stopped a 2015 Chrysler 300 passenger car for a traffic violation.

Deputies said LeBum and his sister appeared very nervous leading them to believe there was possible criminal activity.

Felecia LeBum told deputies there was “some marijuana” in the vehicle.

Deputies also learned after doing a National Crime Information Center Criminal History Background Check that Shun LeBum had been convicted of a prior felony.

When deputies searched the car they discovered 4 grams of suspected high grade marijuana, 4.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a loaded Draco 7.62×39 AK-47 semi-automatic pistol and magazine on the backseat of the vehicle next to a two-year-old child.

Deputies said the two were traveling from Houston making a stop in Many then to Natchitoches.

Shun LeBum was taken into custody and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with:

Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine

Illegal Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under the Age of 17

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony

Illegal Possession of Firearms During a Felony Narcotics Offense.

He was released Dec. 8 on a $31,500 criminal bond set by a 10th Judicial District Court Judge.

The seized narcotics will be submitted to the Northwest Crime Lab for narcotics analysis pending judicial process.

Felecia LeBum was also taken into custody and issued misdemeanor citations for:

Simple Possession of CDS I Marijuana

Illegal Possession of Narcotics in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17

She was issued a notice to appear in the Tenth Judicial District Court in Feb. 2021.