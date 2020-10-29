Shreveport man behind bars, accused of robbing Papa Johns & Thrify Liquor

Kenyon Dunams, 30, is charged with two counts of armed robbery in connection with the robberies of Papa Johns and Thrifty Liquor. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been charged in connection with the robberies of a fast-food restaurant and a liquor store on Youree Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 30-year-old Kenyon Dunams is charged with two counts of armed robbery.

SPD says they received a call just after 1:00 p.m. about a business being robbed in the 3900 block of Youree Drive. When officers arrived at Papa Johns, they learned that Dunams entered the building and demanded money after showing a handgun.

After exiting the rear of the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, witnesses say they saw Dunams get in a white Cadillac. Police officers who were in the area say they saw a white Cadillac leaving the scene as well. After a brief vehicle pursuit, Dunams was apprehended and detained.

Shreveport Tactical Robbery Unit Investigators were called to the scene and gathered witness information, and surveillance.

Detectives were also able to charge Dunams with an additional armed robbery from earlier today that happened at the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. This investigation is ongoing.

