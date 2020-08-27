Shreveport man behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting two minors

Billy Mandosia, 47, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with two incidents that happened between 2013-2014, and in 2019. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting two minors within the past seven years.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 47-year-old Billy Mandosia is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On July 23, SPD says an adult victim filed a report with detectives, disclosing how they were sexually assaulted by Mandosia on “multiple” occasions between 2013 and 2014, and detectives were able to find a witness to that incident.

Through their investigation, Shreveport Police detectives later found a second victim that told them how they were sexually assaulted by Mandosia in 2019.

Shreveport police say on Thursday, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Mandosia with no bond set. The warrants unit took him into custody shortly after the warrant was procured and following interviews with investigators, Mandosia was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there may be other victims. Sex Crimes Detectives can be contacted at 318-673-6955.

